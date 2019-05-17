Under Armour +4% after JPMorgan upgrade

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) trades higher in early action after JPMorgan points to the "controlled confidence" pouring out of the company's Baltimore HQ on FY20 global top and bottom-line growth acceleration.

JP thinks UAA's re-structured management bench has "repositioned the global foundation" for multi-year gross margin expansion with inventory re-alignment the historical global brand sector lead indicator with expense base right-sizing initiatives accelerating into FY20.

The firm upgrades Under Armour to Overweight and assigns a price target of $29 to UAA.