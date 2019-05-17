Rice brothers reduce EQT board nominees to seven from nine

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) shareholders Toby and Derek Rice say they will reduce their nominees to the company's board to seven from nine, after EQT decided to replace three long-serving directors.

The Rice brothers, who own ~3% of EQT, say two of the company's new director nominees appear qualified to serve on its board, prompting them to trim their own slate by two.

Last week, the brothers said EQT's plan to replace three board members was insufficient and continued to push for a change in the company's leadership.