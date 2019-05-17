Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush

Wedbush adds Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to its Best Ideas list on its conviction that the company's core business momentum will lead to earnings upside.

"We forecast the core business to deliver $468m of EBITDA in 2019 (vs. consensus $470m) and $520m in 2020 (vs. consensus $509m), with more upside than downside risk, driven by momentum in Tempur-Pedic, improving performance in Sealy and cost headwinds turning to tailwinds (i.e., commodities, variable compensation, R&D, launch costs)," notes Wedbush.

The firm also sees a high probability that a TPX supply deal with Mattress Firm will occur in the next few months.