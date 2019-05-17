AbbVie antibody-drug conjugate flunks late-stage brain cancer study; shares down 2% premarket

A Phase 3 clinical trial, INTELLANCE-1, evaluating AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) depatuxizumab mafodotin (Depatux-M, previously named ABT-414) in patients with newly diagnosed EGFR-positive glioblastoma failed to demonstrate a survival benefit, the primary endpoint.

The study was investigating the potential treatment effect of Depatux-M when added to standard-of-care (SOC) therapy of radiation and temozolomide versus placebo + SOC.

Based on its analysis of the preliminary data, an independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended the termination of the study.

The company in-licensed the ADC technology from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).