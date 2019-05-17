Foot Locker gains after B. Riley upgrades

B. Riley lifts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to a Buy rating from Neutral a week ahead of the retailer's earnings report.

"Our upgrade is driven by improving trends in FL’s core footwear business, as well as in their international channels," writes the firm.

"Our store checks have shown a significant pullback in promotions since 1H18 which we believe reflects on-trend product from both FL’s core partners and smaller more casual/fashion oriented brands. In a challenging retail environment, we believe FL has done an excellent job of re-aligning their store fleet and creating an in-store experience that is relevant to their customers."