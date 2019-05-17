Passive U.S. equity fund assets near parity with active funds - Morningstar

Passive U.S. equity fund assets of $4.3T at the end of April were just $6.0B shy of active U.S. equity funds' total assets, according to Morningstar estimates for U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund flows last month.

"Active U.S. equity funds have had outflows every year since 2006 with roughly equivalent inflows into passive funds during that time," said Kevin McDevitt, senior analyst and author of the Morningstar Fund Flow Report.

In April, passive U.S. equity funds had $39.3B in inflows vs. $22.2B in outflows for their active counterparts.

Demand for taxable-bond funds continues to increase, bringing in ~$42.5B in April, with most of the flows heading into core intermediate-term bond funds.

Among the 10 largest U.S. fund families, iShares' inflows were the greatest, at $8.0B, with State Street second, at $7.5B. Vanguard's inflows of $5.5B was the firm's weakest showing since 2013.

Oakmark's outflows were the highest of any firm at $2.5B.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, PMF, VMO, LEO, EVN