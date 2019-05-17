Total stops German refinery ops for checks on contaminated Russian crude

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it suspended operations at some units of its 230K bbl/day Leuna refinery in Germany for technical checks to help manage any long-term supply complications due to contaminated Russian crude oil.

TOT does not offer details of the units that were halted, but industry monitor Genscape says the 112K bbl/day vacuum distillation unit at the refinery is one of the halted units.

Russia's oil export flows have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to other European countries.

Meanwhile, German oil industry group says there are no shortages of gasoline or diesel so far due to contaminated Russian crude but warns of challenges if the situation is not improved.