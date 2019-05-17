Omega Healthcare closes Medequities Realty Trust purchase

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI +0.6% ) and MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT -1.4% ) announced the completion of Omega’s acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of MedEquities.

The transaction represents an enterprise value of ~$600M for MedEquities.

MedEquities stock automatically was converted into the right to receive 0.235 of a share of Omega common stock plus $2 in cash, which represents a value of $10.85/MedEquities share based on the $37.67 closing price for Omega common stock on May 16, 2019.

MedEquities also declared a special cash dividend of $0.21/share which will be paid together with the cash consideration.