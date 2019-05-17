Oppenheimer defends Forty Seven after 5F9-stoked plunge

Oppenheimer's Mark Breidenbach says yesterday's 19% drop in Forty Seven (FTSV) was overdone. Shares plummeted on more than triple normal volume in response to an abstract that will be presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in Amsterdam June 13-16.

Follow-up data from a Phase 1b study and preliminary Phase 2 results in lymphoma patients, to be presented on June 15, showed a decline from prior results and were less robust compared to certain competing therapies.

Mr. Breidenbach says comparisons across clinical trials can be misleading since the dose expansion cohorts in the 5F9 study included CAR T-ineligible patients, a difficult-to-treat population that could lead to accelerated approval for the CD47-targeting monoclonal antibody in the U.S.