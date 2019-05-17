Nvidia gains despite pulled FY outlook, downgrade

Nvidia (NVDA +1.4% ) returns to the green after losing its post-earnings gains during the earnings call, where execs refused to provide a full-year outlook and warned of continuing softness in data center and impact from the CPU shortage.

Summit Insights downgrades NVDA from Buy to Hold after the print. BMO lowers its estimates citing visibility that's incrementally worse thanks to the lack of FY guidance.

Seeking Alpha's Chaim Siege of Elazar Advisors weighs in: "Nvidia pulled full year guidance on their earnings call. Cloud customer spending remained weak. This has implications for the rest of tech because so many are banking on cloud customers spending to improve in the 2nd half. It sounds like it's not."