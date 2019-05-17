Stocks start lower on U.S.-China trade tensions

Stocks pull back from three days of gains, as investor sentiment sours after China's state-run media criticized the U.S. for "bullying behavior" in its move to make it harder for U.S. companies to do business with Huawei; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.7% .

Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1% , France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% but China's Shanghai Composite -2.5% .

In the U.S., Nvidia +1.2% following its quarterly earnings report but Deere ( -4.3% ), Pinterest ( -10.3% ) and China's Baidu ( -15.2% ) are sharply lower after disappointing results.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade in the red, with the industrials group ( -0.8% ) a notable laggard; the cyclical sectors show relative weakness, reflecting concerns about slowing growth caused by a long trade dispute with China.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.18% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.38%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.87.