Stocks start lower on U.S.-China trade tensions

Stocks pull back from three days of gains, as investor sentiment sours after China's state-run media criticized the U.S. for "bullying behavior" in its move to make it harder for U.S. companies to do business with Huawei; Dow -0.5%, S&P -0.6%, Nasdaq -0.7%.
Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1%, France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% but China's Shanghai Composite -2.5%.
In the U.S., Nvidia +1.2% following its quarterly earnings report but Deere (-4.3%), Pinterest (-10.3%) and China's Baidu (-15.2%) are sharply lower after disappointing results.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade in the red, with the industrials group (-0.8%) a notable laggard; the cyclical sectors show relative weakness, reflecting concerns about slowing growth caused by a long trade dispute with China.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.18% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.38%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.87.
WTI crude oil +0.6% to $63.27/bbl, boosted by continued Middle East tensions.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox