Sundance +6% on Q1 earnings

Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE +6.4% ) says that Q1 net sales volumes of 1,107,222 boe, 87% Y/Y or 12,302 boe/day, was at the top end of the Company’s guidance;product mix comprises ~63% oil, ~22% gas and ~15% NGLs.

Total revenue almost doubled to $47.7M.

Reports wider net loss of $31.4M as compared to ~$16M, largely attributable to an unrealized loss on hedging of $37.1M; adjusted EBITDAX was $31.7M equivalent to margin of ~62%.

Average realized prices excluding hedging was $56.47 (+2%) per barrel of oil, $2.58 (+5%) per mmbtu of gas, and $21.23 (-2%) per barrel of NGL, equivalent to average price per boe of $46.50 (+23%)

Total cash operating costs of $17.90/boe improved ~5% due to lower cash G&A, LOE and Workover expenses. Cash operating costs came in at $1.80/boe, ~9%, below guidance of $19.70

For 2Q 2019, anticipates EBITDAX of ~$35M-$40M and average sales volumes in the range of 13,500 - 14,000 Boe/day

Additionally, the Company announced a ~39% increase in its Senior Secured Borrowing Base Facility from $122.5M to $170M

