Japanese videogame sector lifted by Sony/Microsoft tie-up

Japan's videogame publishers got a lift Friday following news of a Sony/Microsoft tie-up to explore innovation in game/content streaming and AI, strong news even for investors who are counting on technological shifts to shape the sector.

They closed higher in Tokyo: Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY) up 3.8% , Bandai Namco (OTC:NCBDY) up 3% , Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY) up 3.1% , and Square Enix (OTCPK:SQNNY) up 4.5% . Sony closed up 9.9% in Japan; the stock (NYSE:SNE) up 1.9% on NYSE.

The move should expand business opportunities for Sony, Citi says, and might make the market rethink its pessimism on the shares since Google rolled out its anti-console Stadia project.