More on TuanChe Q1 results

TuanChe (TC +1.6% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 40.6% Y/Y to RMB122.9M.

Gross margin expanded to 72.4% from 72.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of RMB17.7M compared to a loss of RMB11.1M Y/Y.

Quarterly number of auto shows organized increased by 85.4% Y/Y to 178 auto shows in 137 cities across China from 96 auto shows in 71 cities across China.

Quarterly number of automobile sales transactions facilitated increased by 31.1% Y/Y to 64,641 and the quarterly Gross Merchandise Volume of new automobiles sold increased by 16.7% Y/Y to RMB8.4B.

Geographic coverage of sales operations sites further expanded to 146 cities (+53.6% Y/Y).

The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB505.6M and net cash used in operating activities was RMB61.1M.

Q2 Outlook: The Company expects net revenues from ~RMB240-250M, representing an ~Y/Y growth of 31.9%-37.4%.

