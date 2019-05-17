Friedland near deal with BHP on Guinea iron ore - Bloomberg

Mining investor Robert Friedland is close to a deal to take over an iron ore deposit in Guinea from owners including BHP, Bloomberg reports.

Friedland is in advanced talks with BHP, Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Areva (OTCPK:ARVCF) that would see him move to develop the Nimba deposit on Guinea's border with Liberia, according to the report.

Guinea has some of the world's richest iron ore deposits but has never exported the metal; one of the major obstacles has been the cost of building a railway to export out of Guinea, rather than using a much shorter route through Liberia.