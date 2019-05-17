Iamgold dismisses rumors of planned asset sale

Iamgold (IAG -2.3% ) says it is not aware of any material change that would account for a sharp rise in its stock price yesterday, following reports that the it was exploring a possible sale of all or parts of its business.

But IAG does not deny outright that it might be in talks with advisors and potential buyers, saying only that it "reviews strategic alternatives available to it and may engage in discussions regarding potential transactions."

BMO analyst Brian Quast says the acquisition earlier this week of Atlantic Gold by St. Barbara highlighted the valuation gap between Australian and Canadian gold producers, creating an environment ripe for consolidation.