SpaceX lands more NASA funding

SpaceX (SPACE) is one of the 11 companies selected to receive funding to conduct more research on developing lunar landers.

SpaceX will conduct a study on a descent spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts to the moon's surface.

"Our team is excited to get back to the moon quickly as possible, and our public/private partnerships to study human landing systems are an important step in that process," states NASA exec Marshall Smith.

The total amount awarded across the 11 companies for the Project Artemis research is $45.5M.