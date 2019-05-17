Stocks erase losses as consumer sentiment reaches 15-year high

U.S. stocks regain ground lost in early trading after the May consumer sentiment reading came in stronger than expected and reached a 15-year high.
The April leading indicator print, though up 0.2%, trailed the +0.3% consensus.
The Nasdaq, now flat, had fallen as much as 0.9%. The S&P 500 and the Dow, both up 0.2%, erase an earlier decline of 0.8%.
Among S&P 500 sectors, utilities (+0.1%) and communications services (+0.1%) outperform the broader market, while energy (-0.8%) and industrials (-0.8%) decline the most.
