Obsidian Energy jumps on plan to sell interest in Peace River asset

Obsidian Energy (OBE +5.7% ) agrees to sell its 55% working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership for ~C$97M including C$85.8M in cash, with the remainder comprised of purchasers' shares and additional liabilities.

The transaction divests a significant non-core, lower netback asset, reduces overall corporate operating costs and allows the Company to focus on Cardium assets in Western Alberta.

The company says that along with the sale of PROP, it will be divesting other non-producing assets in the area, which reduces our total decommissioning liabilities.

Proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

The Peace River asset brings with it production of 4,160 boe/d with an estimated net operating income of $15M over the next 12 months.

The effective date of the transaction is February 1, 2019 with an anticipated closing date by July 31, 2019.