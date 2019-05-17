Deere's Q2 weakness no surprise amid U.S. farmers' plight - Industrial Insights

Deere's (DE -5% ) Q2 earnings miss and guidance cut should come as no surprise, as investors continue to underestimate the poor capital position of U.S. farmers who already were in a tough place before the trade war hit crop prices, says Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Boyd of Industrial Insights.

As outlined in an earlier research note, Boyd believes the market continues to forecast a return to the boom years of 2012-14.

DE's Q2 operating profit margins fell to 13.5% from 13.9% despite a strong performance from the Construction & Forestry segment, which saw margins expand 200 bps, as Agriculture & Turf remains a pain point.

Net debt including pension liabilities rose to $46.6B from $44.2B a year earlier, and inventories increased.

John Deere Capital's portfolio balance gained 9% Y/Y to nearly $38B yet net income fell due to weaker financing spreads and higher provisions for losses; farmers clearly are tight on cash and sales would be meaningfully lower without Deere shouldering risk, Boyd says.

Disclosure: Boyd is short DE shares.