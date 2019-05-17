Direct lenders vie to refinance StoneMor debt - Reuters

StoneMor (STON +5.5%), a struggling operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, has hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey (HLI -0.8%) to help it refinance its credit lines, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the deal.
Talks to refinance its almost $200M credit line are in advanced stages and a deal may close as soon as next month, though negotiations could still fall apart.
Funds managed by Ares Management (ARES -0.2%) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.5%) have been competing to refinance StoneMor's debt as well as targeted lending groups at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.
Previously: StoneMor up nearly 20% on financing deal (Feb. 04 2019)
