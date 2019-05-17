'Minecraft Earth' beta coming this summer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reveals new AR game Minecraft Earth that will come to iOS and Android in beta this summer.

The game requires players to move around in the real world to collect resources for building and to see the projects of friends and neighbors.

Microsoft used OpenStreetMap data to place random adventures, which vary from a peaceful interlude to a monster-fighting quest. Adventures support multiple players, so friends in the same physical spot can help each other out.

Monetization isn't finalized yet.