U.S. said ready to remove steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico

The U.S. is poised to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico in favor of stronger enforcement actions, in a move that would help clear the way for USMCA ratification, Bloomberg reports.

The effective date for removing the tariffs remains to be determined, according to the report.

CBC News reports momentum is heading in the right direction and that a deal could be announced as soon as today.

X -1.9% , AKS -1.1% , NUE -3.6% , MT -3% , CMC -6.3% , STLD -2.8% , AA -1.2% , CENX -3.7% ,KALU -1.4% .

ETFs: SLX, JJUB