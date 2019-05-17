Stocks turn down again as trade dominates

After a brief foray into the green, the three major U.S. stock averages turn lower heading into the noon hour as investors digest a morning of trade headlines.

Nasdaq falls 0.5% , the S&P is off 0.1% , and the Dow is essentially flat.

Energy ( -0.5% ) and industrials ( -0.2% ) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 industry sectors, while defensive sectors of healthcare ( +0.4% ) and utilities ( +0.3% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $63.15 per barrel.

10-year Treasury slips, lifting its yield almost a basis point to 2.398%.