Stocks turn down again as trade dominates

After a brief foray into the green, the three major U.S. stock averages turn lower heading into the noon hour as investors digest a morning of trade headlines.
Nasdaq falls 0.5%, the S&P is off 0.1%, and the Dow is essentially flat.
Energy (-0.5%) and industrials (-0.2%) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 industry sectors, while defensive sectors of healthcare (+0.4%) and utilities (+0.3%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $63.15 per barrel.
10-year Treasury slips, lifting its yield almost a basis point to 2.398%.
The Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.97.
