Nord Stream 2 launch could be delayed to next year - report

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to Germany may launch in 2020 rather than late 2019, due to delays in obtaining permits from Denmark, the consortium reportedly tells Interfax.

The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY -1.1% ) consortium has two pending route applications with Danish authorities but was asked in March to assess a third route option in Danish waters, and reportedly said the launch date could be delayed to 2020 if it must pursue the third route.

The Nord Stream 2 consortium also includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).