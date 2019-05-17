White House considers DoT adviser for Fed

The White House is considering Derek Kan, an undersecretary for policy at the Department of Transportation, for one of the two empty slots on the Federal Reserve Board, Bloomberg reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Kan, a senior adviser to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao since 2017, has served on Amtrak's board and was previously general manager of Lyft. He had also worked as a management consultant at Bain & Co.

According to this profile on the DoT website, he received a masters from the London School of economics and an MBA from Stanford.

