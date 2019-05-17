Total eyed Anadarko assets for a year before $8.8B deal, CEO says

Total (TOT +0.7% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne says he had an eye on Anadarko Petroleum's assets in Africa for at least a year, so "it was just a matter of sending an email" to Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub when she raised the stakes in the bidding war for Anadarko with Chevron.

TOT then bought the assets from OXY for $8.8B in Pouyanne’s biggest deal yet.

"It was not a lot of creativity to think that these assets were not fitting well for Oxy," he said. "We were part of the solution for her to win."

"What we tell to investors is we play to our strengths. What are the strengths of Total? It is the Middle East, Africa, North Sea, deep water... It is just fitting exactly and perfectly with what we announced," Pouyanne said.