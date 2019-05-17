Citius Pharma continues Mino-Lok-stoked rally, up 13%

Thinly traded nano cap Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR +12.6% ) is up on over triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 595K shares, adding to its up move that began on Monday after its bullish announcement on antibiotic lock solution Mino-Lok. Shares have rallied 32% this week.

The company says Mini-Lok, a combination of minocycline, edetate disodium (EDTA) and ethyl alcohol, has shown efficacy against a fungus called Candida auris (C. auris), a potentially lethal pathogen that resists most antifungal drugs. Hospitalized patients who have a central venous catheter or other lines/tubes entering their body are at the highest risk of infection.

A Phase 3 study is in process.