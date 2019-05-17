Huya sees choppy trade with most analysts staying bullish

After spending much of the morning in negative ground after an earnings report where it doubled profits, Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is back in black (but amid choppy trading), up 0.6% .

CLSA added to a primarily bullish chorus by upgrading the ADRs to Buy. Net earnings could "continue to grow a healthy 60-75%" with strong revenue growth, analyst Ashley Xu says, pointing also to strong Q2 revenue guidance (up 66.6%-72.4% Y/Y). (h/t Bloomberg)

A still-cautious China Renaissance worries about lingering "short-term noise" as Huya management "cannot rule out the possibility of competitors increasing spending on host acquisition in the next few quarters." It's sticking with a Hold rating and $22 price target, implying nearly 5% upside.

