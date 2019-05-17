Southwestern Energy target cut, pulled as Alpha Generator at B. Riley FBR

Southwestern Energy (SWN -2.1% ) is removed from the Alpha Generator List at B. Riley FBR, which trims its price target to $6.50 from $7.30 as it cuts its natural gas price outlook.

With recently announced delays of a couple of LNG projects, uncertainty around tariff-related Chinese demand for U.S. LNG, an anticipated cooler global 2019 summer implying lower LNG demand, and uncertainty around the magnitude of near-term associated gas from the Permian Basin, B. Riley lowers its FY 2019 natural gas price forecast to $2.80/Mcf from $3.03/Mcf and its 2020 outlook to $3.00/Mcf from $3.50/Mcf.

The firm's long-term price deck is based on its analysis that both Appalachia and Haynesville - which combine for 45% of current gas supply - need to continue to grow to meet intermediate- to long-term demand, and this growth will require a long-term price closer to $3.25/Mcf.