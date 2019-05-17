Regional banks manage gains, big banks waver

Regional banks are faring better than the megabanks as the broader markets fluctuate in a session reflecting the ever-shifting trade-war landscape.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) rises 0.2% , while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is basically flat.

Among big names, Citigroup (C -0.5% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -0.4% ), Bank of America (BAC -0.1% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.2% ). JPMorgan (JPM +0.3% ), which announced plans to buy healthcare payments firm InstaMed on Friday, is the only one of the U.S.-based megabanks in green.

Meanwhile, most regional banks are rising, with KeyCorp (KEY +1.6% ) and Huntington Bank (HBAN +1.4% ) rising the most. Others gaining: New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.9% ), Regions Financial (RF +0.6% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.7% ), SunTrust Banks (STI +0.5% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.6% ), BB&T (BBT +0.5% ).

