Regional banks manage gains, big banks waver

Regional banks are faring better than the megabanks as the broader markets fluctuate in a session reflecting the ever-shifting trade-war landscape.
The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) rises 0.2%, while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is basically flat.
Among big names, Citigroup (C -0.5%), Goldman Sachs (GS -0.4%), Bank of America (BAC -0.1%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.2%). JPMorgan (JPM +0.3%), which announced plans to buy healthcare payments firm InstaMed on Friday, is the only one of the U.S.-based megabanks in green.
Meanwhile, most regional banks are rising, with KeyCorp (KEY +1.6%) and Huntington Bank (HBAN +1.4%) rising the most. Others gaining: New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.9%), Regions Financial (RF +0.6%), U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.7%), SunTrust Banks (STI +0.5%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.6%), BB&T (BBT +0.5%).
ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, DPST, WDRW, FTXO, BNKD, BNKO, BNKU, BNKZ, KNAB
