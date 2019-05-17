U.S. rig count trimmed by 1, oil rigs drop 3

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs fell by 1 to 987 after dropping by 2 a week ago, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The number of oil rigs fell by 3 to 802 but total gas rigs gained 2 to 185.

The oil rig count is now 9.7% below its recent peak in November 2018.

WTI crude oil -0.1% to $62.77/bbl, little changed by the data.

