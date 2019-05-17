Good news/bad news: Consumer sentiment, housing strengthen

Most economic news this week topped estimates with consumer sentiment in May not only exceeding the estimate but reaching a 15-year high. Among the week's low points, retail sales continues to be a volatile metric, unexpectedly falling in April. Stronger-than-expected: May consumer sentiment of 102.4 beat the 97.5 consensus and increased from 96.9 in April.

Weaker-than-expected: April leading indicator, +0.2% to 112.1, fell just shy of the +0.3% estimate, and slows from the +0.3% pace in March.