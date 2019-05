Good news/bad news: Consumer sentiment, housing strengthen

Most economic news this week topped estimates with consumer sentiment in May not only exceeding the estimate but reaching a 15-year high. Among the week's low points, retail sales continues to be a volatile metric, unexpectedly falling in April. Stronger-than-expected: May consumer sentiment of 102.4 beat the 97.5 consensus and increased from 96.9 in April.

Weaker-than-expected: April leading indicator, +0.2% to 112.1, fell just shy of the +0.3% estimate, and slows from the +0.3% pace in March.

Softer inflation continues to nag the Fed, and April import/export prices report continues to mystify as to why inflation isn't rising when the economy seems so strong. Import price index +0.2% vs. +0.7% consensus and export prices index +0.2% lags the estimate of +0.5% As mentioned above, April retail sales fell 0.2% M/M vs. the estimate of +0.2% and March's gain of 1.7%; less auto and gas, retail sales slipped 0.2% vs. an expected increase of 0.4%. April industrial production also disappointed, slipping 0.5% to 109.2, when consensus expected no change; capacity utilization also suffered, declining to 77.9% vs. 78.7% consensus and 78.5% prior reading. March business inventories stagnated vs. a consensus of +0.1%. ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, IYK, IYC, SCC, UCC, HOML, UGE, SZK, HOMZ