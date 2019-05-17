Good news/bad news: Consumer sentiment, housing strengthen

Most economic news this week topped estimates with consumer sentiment in May not only exceeding the estimate but reaching a 15-year high.
Among the week's low points, retail sales continues to be a volatile metric, unexpectedly falling in April.
Stronger-than-expected: May consumer sentiment of 102.4 beat the 97.5 consensus and increased from 96.9 in April.
May Philly Fed business outlook of +16.6 speeds past the +10 estimate at almost double the pace of +8.5 prior reading.
Labor market continues surprising with initial jobless claims falling 16K to 212K, less than the 219K expected and lower than the 228K prior.
Homebuilder confidence rises as the May NAHB Housing Market Index of 66 turns exceeds the consensus of 64.
April housing starts and building permits also came in stronger than expectations.
Empire State Survey jumped to 17.8 compared with the 8.2 expected and up from the prior reading of 10.1.
And small business also expresses optimism with the April NFIB small optimism index rising to 103.5 vs. consensus of 102.4 and prior print of 101.8.
Weaker-than-expected: April leading indicator, +0.2% to 112.1, fell just shy of the +0.3% estimate, and slows from the +0.3% pace in March.
Softer inflation continues to nag the Fed, and April import/export prices report continues to mystify as to why inflation isn't rising when the economy seems so strong. Import price index +0.2% vs. +0.7% consensus and export prices index +0.2% lags the estimate of +0.5%
As mentioned above, April retail sales fell 0.2% M/M vs. the estimate of +0.2% and March's gain of 1.7%; less auto and gas, retail sales slipped 0.2% vs. an expected increase of 0.4%.
April industrial production also disappointed, slipping 0.5% to 109.2, when consensus expected no change; capacity utilization also suffered, declining to 77.9% vs. 78.7% consensus and 78.5% prior reading.
March business inventories stagnated vs. a consensus of +0.1%.
