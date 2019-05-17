Air Lease announces pricing of public offering of $750M

Air Lease (AL -0.5% ) announced the pricing of its public offering of $750M aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 1, 2026.

The Notes will mature on June 1, 2026 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.75%/annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing on December 1, 2019.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on May 23, 2019 and the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities, Mizuho Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.