Credit Suisse takes cover on Nordstrom ahead of earnings

Credit Suisse is expecting Nordstrom (JWN +1.8% ) to report a tough Q1 when earnings come out on May 21.

"Despite the recent stock sell-off, we still don’t think the market fully appreciates the depth of the sales declines in JWN’s core full-price business," warns analyst Michael Binetti.

After digging into the recent numbers, Binetti notes that full-price stores same-store sales declined mid-to-high single-digits in Q4 in an alarming decline considering that Nordstrom only has full-price stores in elite A-malls where traffic is likely still positive.

CS has a Neutral rating on Nordstrom and price target of $40.