Lions Gate spikes on report of CBS informal offer for Starz (updated)

Lions Gate has been halted for volatility after a spike (LGF.A +6.7% , LGF.B +7.6% ) as The Information reports CBS (CBS +0.6% ) made an informal offer to acquire the Starz cable channel.

Such a purchase could be a complement to a CBS acquisition of Viacom (VIA, VIAB), according to the report.

Lions Gate turned down an informal offer of about $5B for Starz, seeking a higher valuation, The Information says. The company's overall market cap is about $2.85B.

Updated 1:58 p.m.: Lions Gate has resumed trading: LGF.A +11.3% ; LGF.B +10.8% .