Google expanding advertiser refunds - WSJ

Google (GOOG -0.8% )(GOOGL -0.8% ) will expand its refunds for ads purchased through its marketplaces that ran on sites with fraudulent traffic, according to WSJ sources.

In 2017, the company offered limited refunds to hundreds of marketers and agencies. Google returned the "platform fee" and said it couldn't return money that had already moved from its buying tool to third-party marketplaces where publishers sold ad space. Some ad executives weren't happy with that arrangement and sued.

In internal memos in the court proceedings, a Google engineer said the company failed to pay about $75M in refunds linked to its own marketplace.