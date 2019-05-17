SNC-Lavalin nixes deal for Highway 407 stake, will sell to other partners

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF +2.8%) says it canceled the C$3.25B (US$2.41B) sale of part of its stake in Canada's Highway 407 toll road operator to the OMERS pension plan.
SNC says two shareholders in Highway 407 - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Spain's Cintra Global - both exercised their rights of first refusal to buy its 10.01% stake under the same terms as the OMERS deal.
The dispute will head to Ontario Superior Court on June 21 to settle which one has the right of first refusal.
