Stocks slump as U.S.-China trade talks stall

U.S.-China trade talks have stalled, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources.

Stocks drop sharply, with the Nasdaq losing 0.9% , the S&P sliding 0.6% , and the Dow off 0.4% .

Treasuries perk up, with 10-year yield at about 2.387% vs. 2.408% earlier in the session.

Scheduling discussions haven't occurred since the Trump Administration increased its pressure on Chinese telecom companies, the sources said.

Crude oil also turns red, now down 0.3% to $62.71 per barrel.

Among S&P 500 sectors, energy ( -1.1%) , industrials ( -1.0% ), and information technology ( -0.8% ) decline the most.

