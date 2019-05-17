Stocks slump as U.S.-China trade talks stall

U.S.-China trade talks have stalled, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources.
Stocks drop sharply, with the Nasdaq losing 0.9%, the S&P sliding 0.6%, and the Dow off 0.4%.
Treasuries perk up, with 10-year yield at about 2.387% vs. 2.408% earlier in the session.
Scheduling discussions haven't occurred since the Trump Administration increased its pressure on Chinese telecom companies, the sources said.
Crude oil also turns red, now down 0.3% to $62.71 per barrel.
Among S&P 500 sectors, energy (-1.1%), industrials (-1.0%), and information technology (-0.8%) decline the most.
