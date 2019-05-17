A.O. Smith says short report makes 'unfounded and misleading allegations'

A.O. Smith (AOS -2.7% ) rebuts yesterday's report from short seller J Capital Research that sent shares tumbling as much as 10%, citing "inaccurate, unfounded and misleading allegations."

The short report centered on the company's China operations in does not actually have access to the $539M that reportedly sits in China."

AOS says given its significant longstanding operations in China, a "significant portion" of its $633M of cash as of March 31 was held by foreign subsidiaries, including $457M of cash denominated in local currency in China, in AOS-owned, unencumbered bank accounts.

AOS says all revenue associated with Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain and other supply chain partners has been appropriately recognized in accordance with U. S. GAAP in its financial statements.