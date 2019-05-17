Bank of Canada head sees interest rates rise resuming

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz expects Canada's interest rates to resume their rise once headwinds to growth lessen, he told BNN Bloomberg.

For now, high household debt and trade uncertainty is keeping a lid on business investment and forcing the central bank to keep rates lower than they would normally be.

"The natural tendency is for interest rates to still go up a bit," Poloz said. "I don't really know how much a bit is, and what the timing might be."

Still, he sees evidence of underlying strength in the country's economy, and called the recent slowdown a "detour."

The Bank of Canada raised borrowing costs five times since 2017 and recently signaled that it will maintain rates for now due to a slowdown that all but squelched growth at the end of last year.

Canada's 10-year government bond yield is up 1 basis point on Friday to 1.693%.

