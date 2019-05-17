Facebook breakup would be last resort - EU regulator

Europe's antitrust regulator has weighed in on the great Facebook (FB -0.9% ) breakup debate, saying splitting up the social media giant would be a painful process and a last resort.

Speaking at a conference in Paris, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said “Of course it would be a remedy of very last resort. I think it would keep us in court for maybe a decade.

"It is much more direct and maybe much more powerful to say we need access to data,” Vestager said.

Earlier, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said "We have a real responsibility to do better and earn back people's trust," but breaking up Facebook wouldn't "address the underlying issues people are concerned about." She notes that China's tech companies aren't going to be broken up.