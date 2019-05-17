ProPetro, Liberty Oilfield started with Buy ratings at B. Riley FBR

ProPetro (PUMP -2.5% ) and Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT -1.6% ) are both lower despite receiving initial Buy ratings from B. Riley FBR, which expects a Permian-led uptrend in industry frac horsepower utilization from H2 2019 through 2020, fueled by a steady rebound in demand and a contraction in supply due to attrition.

The firm expects PUMP, as a Permian fracking pure play, to be one of the major beneficiaries, with the basin's biggest horsepower footprint, extensive regional roots and a heavily standardized fleet.

B. Riley also expects LBRT, as a nearly pure-play pressure pumper, to benefit from the expected uptrend in industry frac horsepower utilization as demand steadily rebounds and attrition erodes capacity.