Weatherford to appeal NYSE de-listing move

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) is trading on the pink sheets section of the OTC Markets under the WFTIF ticker symbol after the NYSE said it would de-list the stock, a decision the company says it will appeal.

WFT reached a deal with creditors just last week and announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by July 15; shares had been trading below $1 since mid-November.

The company posted a $2.8B loss on $5.7B in revenue in 2018, and has sold off its non-core assets and now focuses on drilling equipment and digital services.