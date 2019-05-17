Stocks sell off in late trade as U.S.-China trade talks reportedly stall

Stocks stumbled in the final hour of trading to end lower after CNBC reported that trade talks between the U.S. and China had stalled.

"People are now coming to grips with the fact that this is going to take a long time," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt, adding that he expects further stock market volatility.

Stocks started lower and then picked up steam as the Trump administration said it would delay its decision to impose new auto tariffs and reached a deal with Canada and Mexico to end steel and aluminum tariffs.

For the week, the Dow dropped 0.7%, the S&P 500 slid 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.3%.

The cyclical S&P 500 industrials (-1.1%), energy (-1.1%), information technology (-0.8%) and consumer discretionary (-0.8%) sectors led today's slide, while utilities (+0.5%) was the only group to finish higher.

U.S. Treasury prices finished mixed in a curve-flattening trade, with the two-year yield rising a basis point to 2.21% and the 10-year yield declining by 2 bps to 2.39%.

WTI June crude oil settled -0.2% to $62.76/bbl.