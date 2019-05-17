National Grid nixes new NYC nat gas customers without Williams pipeline

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) says it will not process new applications for natural gas service in its New York City and Long Island service area until Williams' (NYSE:WMB) Northeast Supply Enhancement pipeline receives the permits it needs to proceed.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation earlier this week denied Williams Cos.' (WMB) application for a required water quality certification, saying the project could harm aquatic life.

Before the state rejected the permit, NGG - which serves 1.8M customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island and has a contract to buy gas from the 400M cf/day pipeline - warned it may have to impose a moratorium on new customer accounts if the state did not allow construction.