SoCalGas failed to probe Aliso Canyon gas leaks before 2015 accident - report

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)'s SoCal Gas subsidiary did not conduct detailed inspections or analysis of leaks at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility before the massive 2015-16 leak that has cost the utility more than $1B, according to a new state report.

SoCalGas never conducted failure investigations on 60 casing leaks at the Los Angeles area gas storage facility going back to the 1970s, according to the long awaited report.

The California Public Utilities Commission and the state’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said updated well safety regulations put in place since the leak largely address the report’s recommendations.