ISS backs two of three Kimmeridge nominees to PDC Energy board

Activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management says shareholder advisory group ISS recommended two of its three board nominees for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), a day after Glass Lewis backed the company's full slate of directors.

ISS was concerned about the potential impact on PDC if CEO Bart Brookman was removed from the board, Kimmeridge says; Brookman and two incumbent directors are up for re-election at PDC’s May 29 annual meeting.

Kimmeridge owns 5.1% of PDC and is the seventh largest shareholder in the company.