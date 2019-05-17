Goldman Sachs near €2B deal for B&B Hotels - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is close to a €2B deal for PAI's B&B Hotels chain, Bloomberg reports.

PAI bought the French chain in 2016 at a valuation of about €790M, suggesting it could nearly triple up in a Goldman sale. B&B has more than 479 hotels.

Goldman is doing the deal through its merchant banking division (which includes private-equity deals), according to the report.

Also on the Goldman front today: Charlie Gasparino tweets that former partners are telling him a "transformational" deal is due in the coming years, perhaps a merger with U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or American Express (NYSE:AXP), as CEO David Solomon is giving more thought to such deals.