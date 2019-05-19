Canada vows 'full steam ahead' for USMCA ratification

Canada will move quickly to ratify USMCA, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday, a day after the U.S. agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

While several U.S. Democrats applauded removal of the tariffs, some said the new North American trade pact was not yet ready for their support.

"House Democrats continue to have a number of substantial concerns related to labor, environment, enforcement, and access to affordable medicines provisions. Those issues still need to be remedied," said U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal.